Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($72.34) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($87.23) to €66.00 ($70.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $93.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

