Unido EP (UDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,791.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $44,791.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.65 or 0.02457238 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00181006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014863 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

