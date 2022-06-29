Unisocks Price Tops $26,053.16 on Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $3,332.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $26,053.16 or 1.28059607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

