Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

