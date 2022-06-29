Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €25.80 ($27.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC UMGNF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.