Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

ABB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 81,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,691. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

