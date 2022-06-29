Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,158 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $869,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 97,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

