Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Astec Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $922.59 million, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

