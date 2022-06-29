Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 134,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

