Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,846,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,175,000 after buying an additional 171,766 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,696. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

