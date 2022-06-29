Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.64.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

