Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. 123,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,785. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

