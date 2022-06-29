VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.