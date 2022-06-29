Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

