Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:VCE)

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$42.12. 36,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,343. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$41.21 and a 12 month high of C$48.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.83.

