Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 162,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324,801. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

