Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
VEA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 162,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324,801. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.