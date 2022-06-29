Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

