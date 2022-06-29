Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 268,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600,467. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

