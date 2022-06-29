Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

TSE VGRO traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.69. 38,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,439. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.58.

