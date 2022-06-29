Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 11.9% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

