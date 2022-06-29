Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of VTWG opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a twelve month low of $140.37 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.