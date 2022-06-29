Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter.

