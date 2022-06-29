Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.63 and its 200-day moving average is $204.40.

