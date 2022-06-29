Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.32. 5,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,309. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

