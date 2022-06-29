Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

