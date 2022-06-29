Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Veil has a total market cap of $286,859.96 and approximately $40.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.37 or 0.99895597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00036474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00221192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00244173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113532 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004654 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.