Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

