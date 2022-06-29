Venus (XVS) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $56.42 million and $3.37 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00023125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.52 or 0.99835893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035564 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

