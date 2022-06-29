Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

