Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 5,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 519,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 56.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.