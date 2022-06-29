Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,528 shares of company stock worth $6,280,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $16,845,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,021,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

