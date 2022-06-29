Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,209.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $369,179.82 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

