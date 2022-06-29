Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.9%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.06. 71,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,442,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.