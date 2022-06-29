Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £203.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.08. Vertu Motors has a 52-week low of GBX 38.70 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 39,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($24,587.74). Also, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,203.73).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

