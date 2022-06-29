Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 7,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

