Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

