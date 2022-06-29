Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04), with a volume of 6543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.46 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.77.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

