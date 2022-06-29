Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

