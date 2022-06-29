Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 714 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.39. 50,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

