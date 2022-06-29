Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,391.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

