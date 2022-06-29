Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 32,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

