Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $3,574,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. 75,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

