Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

