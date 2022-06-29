Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

JOET stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.