VNX Exchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $707.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

