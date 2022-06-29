Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.38

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €163.38 ($173.81) and traded as low as €135.82 ($144.49). Volkswagen shares last traded at €139.18 ($148.06), with a volume of 1,384,827 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($238.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($184.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €163.21. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.