Vonage (NYSE:VG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 30,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,263,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

