W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 266.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 7,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,532. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

