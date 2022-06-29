Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.