Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

